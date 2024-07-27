Lavrov and Fidan discuss expansion of trade cooperation

27 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the schedule of upcoming top-and high-level contacts, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts at the top and high level," the ministry said after their meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events in Vientiane, Laos.

Lavrov and Fidan also discussed current issues of bilateral relations "with a focus of measures to ensure the development of trade and economic cooperation."