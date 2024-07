27 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved an agreement on cooperation in the field of migration signed with Türkiye in June, 2024 in Ankara.

After the agreement specified in this decree comes into force, the Azerbaijani State Migration Service must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry must send a notification to the Government of Türkiye about the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.