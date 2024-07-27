Camels to be exported to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan

27 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Astana and Baku have reached an agreement on several veterinary certificates, the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The parties agreed to sign a veterinary certificate for the export of camels and other members of the camel family, as well as canned goods, sausages and other processed meat products.

"This agreement opens up new opportunities for expanding Kazakh exports and strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries in the livestock sector. I am confident that it will contribute to economic growth and prosperity," Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said.

An agreement was also reached on the supply of poultry meat, by-products, and secondary products.