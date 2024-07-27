Pezeshkian to be sworn in as Iran's president on July 28

27 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ceremony to endorse Masoud Pezeshkian's presidential decree by Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei will be held in Tehran on July 28.

The endorsement ceremony will be attended by Iranian officials and international representatives.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony will take place in Parliament on July 30. The ceremony will be attended by Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Earlier, Pezeshkian won with almost 16.4 million votes (more than 53%), while his opponent Saeed Jalili received 13.5 million votes in the second round of the extraordinary presidential election, held in Iran on July 5.