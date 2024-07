27 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Council of the European Union has appointed Magdalena Grono EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, the Council's press serice reported.

She will succeed Toivo Klaar whose tenure of over 6 years comes to an end on 31 August.

Grono will take up her duties on September, 1 2024 for an initial period of 12 months.