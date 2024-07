27 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Bashar Assad would probably hold a meeting at a border crossing in August, Türkiye reported.

The initial plan was for the meeting to take place in Iraq, however, Ankara now aims to hold the meeting at the checkpoint on the Türkiye-Syria border.

According to the newspaper, intelligence agencies from both countries conducted at least three meetings in July as part of efforts to normalize relations.