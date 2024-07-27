Two minor earthquakes hit Tuapsinsky District

27 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, seismic activity was registered in the Black Sea near Tuapse. Experts report two earthquakes in one day.

Two underwater earthquakes occurred in the Tuapsinsky District on Saturday.

The first earthquake was recorded this morning at 09.34, it occurred 1 km from the beach in Shepsi. Its magnitude was 3.9, the epicenter was located at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The tremors were repeated at 11.20, the epicenter was also located at a depth of 5 km in the sea, 4.6 km from the coast, between Tuapse and Lazarevskoye. The magnitude of the 2nd earthquake was 3.7, specialists from the Obninsk seismic center report.