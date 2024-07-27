Maximum transparency at Georgia elections

27 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The parliamentary elections that will be held in Georgia in late October will be absolutely transparent, the Central Election Commission promises. International observers have been invited.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held with maximum transparency, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Georgia, Giorgi Kalandarishvili said.

“The process is absolutely transparent and is held according to European standards, which, among other things, provide for taking into account important issues in the context of technological interventions,”

– the head of the Central Election Commission of Georgia said.

He noted that the circulating reports that manipulations are expected, and the elections will be flawed, have no basis. Georgian oppositionists do not believe in the transparency of the upcoming elections.