"Erdogan" to fight in US

27 Jul. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

MMA fighter Shamil "Erdoğan" Akhmedov will have his second fight in September under the auspices of the largest in Asia ONE Championship. In the octagon, he will meet an athlete from Myanmar.

Dagestani Shamil Akhmedov, known as "Erdoğan", will fight in the USA on September 7, at the ONE Championship.

The opponent of the undefeated Erdoğan will be Aung La Nsang from Myanmar. The fight will take place in the light heavyweight division.

Last year, Akhmedov defeated Chinese mixed martial artist Fan Rong.

The ONE 168 tournament will be held in Denver.