Heavy rain in Sochi triggers floods

27 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A tropical rain has hit Sochi, triggering floods in a variety of districts. Part of the A-147 highway from Sochi to Abkhazia has submerged underwater. Tourists are asked not to go to the seashore, some beaches are closed.

On Saturday evening, a heavy rain has hit Adlersky City District, triggering floods.

Several roads have submerged underwater, including the federal A-147 highway connecting Sochi and Abkhazia and the road to the Adler railway station. A lake formed near the Fara shopping center. The village of Moldovka is also partially underwater.

The city administration clarified that public transport is operating normally, and the bad weather has not affected the airport. Public utilities are eliminating the aftermath of the downpour.

Due to bad weather, restrictions have been introduced on the operation of Sochi beaches.