Baku Initiative Group: Paris Olympics violates Olympic principles

27 Jul. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Baku Initiative Group stated that the Paris Olympics violate the principles of the Olympic Charter. France refused to allow athletes from the countries it colonized to participate in the Games.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) issued a statement that France's policy runs counter to the Olympic principles.

The Olympic movement is called upon to "put sport at the service of the harmonious development of humanity, contributing to the creation of a peaceful society that cares about preserving human dignity," the document reads.

Representatives of political parties and movements fighting for the independence of Polynesia, Corsica, Melanesia, the Caribbean island group and the Antilles, report that cases of employment discrimination and housing provision have been recorded, as well as the exploitation of natural resources, and mass immigration organized under the patronage of the French leadership.

"While French President Emmanuel Macron and his government are positioning the Olympic Games currently being held in Paris as a 'moment of peace and hope', France's colonial and neocolonial policies suggests otherwise,”

– the statement reads.