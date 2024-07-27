Sulfur burns in Shymkent

27 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 360 people have been evacuated in Shymkent due to a sulfur fire. The rest of the city residents are asked to close their windows and refrain from going for walks.

In the Ordabasy industrial zone in Shymkent, technical gas sulfur caught fire on Saturday. The area of ​​the fire exceeds 1200 square meters.

“The forces of the Department of Emergency Situations are currently extinguishing the fire. 84 employees with 22 units of equipment are working at the scene,”

– the City Department of Emergency Situations reported.

A total of about 120 people are involved in the extinguishing of the fire.