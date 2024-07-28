Tourist from Rostov region rescued in mountains of Kabardino-Balkaria

28 Jul. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A day later, rescuers from the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR) managed to evacuate the climber from a height of more than four thousand meters. Presumably, the victim had pulmonary edema. It became known that the victim came from the Rostov region. The Russian Emergency Ministry also noted that the operation lasted a little less than 24 hours.

"On July 27 at 11:00 Moscow time, a message was received that in the Adyr-Su Gorge on Mount Tyutyu-Bashi (altitude 4 thousand meters), a participant in the climb asked for help (presumably, he had pulmonary edema). Rescuers from the Russian Emergency Ministry immediately went to the scene. As of 06:20 Moscow time on July 28, search and rescue operations have been completed",

the Russian Emergency Ministry said.

A total of four rescuers were involved in the evacuation. The victim is currently in hospital.