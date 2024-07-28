РУС ENG

Belgian heads Referees Committee in Azerbaijan

AFFA website

According to the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere has become the new head of the Azerbaijani organization.

The issue of appointing a new head of the committee was discussed at a meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, which took place on July 12. The meeting participants supported the candidacy of the Belgian former referee for his rich international experience.

As a result, an agreement was signed with the 58-year-old specialist for 3 years.

Let us remind you that he was previously a member of the expert-referee commission of the Russian Football Union

© Photo :AFFA website
300 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos