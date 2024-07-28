Belgian heads Referees Committee in Azerbaijan

28 Jul. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere has become the new head of the Azerbaijani organization.

The issue of appointing a new head of the committee was discussed at a meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, which took place on July 12. The meeting participants supported the candidacy of the Belgian former referee for his rich international experience.

As a result, an agreement was signed with the 58-year-old specialist for 3 years.

Let us remind you that he was previously a member of the expert-referee commission of the Russian Football Union