Thunderstorm week to come to Stavropol Region

28 Jul. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thunderstorms, heat and showers will start the week in Stavropol Region, local forecasters predict. They also say that the air will warm up to 36°C, and the wind will not exceed 11 m/s.

"The weather will get worse on Tuesday, July 30. In the afternoon, short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in the western part of the region. The west wind will be 5-10 m/s with gusts of up to 11-14 m/s",

the Stavropol Hydrometeorological Center said.

We remind you that during a thunderstorm, it is necessary to observe basic safety rules: do not park under shaky structures and trees, and also stay away from water bodies and open spaces.