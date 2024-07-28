Tourist flow to Kabardino-Balkaria increases

28 Jul. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past six months, the tourist flow to the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR) has increased by almost 30%. According to the head of the region, Kazbek Kokov, the number of visitors exceeded 800 thousand people in the first half of this year. It is 27.8% more than in the same period last year.

"There is an explosive growth in tourist flow in Kabardino-Balkaria. In the first half of the year, the republic has already received almost 800,000 tourists. It is 127.8% of the level of the same period last year",

the head of the region, Kazbek Kokov, said.

He further drew attention to the fact that the number of people wishing to go on vacation in Nalchik had significantly increased over the past six months. All hotels are fully booked for this period. In addition to this, according to Kokov, this figure will increase threefold by the end of this year.

One of the key reasons for the growth of tourist flow in the republic was the unique combination of natural resources, historical heritage and the diversity of offers from local tour operators. Mountain peaks, canyons, waterfalls, lakes — all this creates an ideal atmosphere for tourists.

Natural beauty and historical monuments are complemented by the actively developing infrastructure of developed ski resorts, spa centers and an extensive network of hotels.