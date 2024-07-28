Russian tourists injured in accident in Abkhazia

28 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major accident occurred in Gagra on Sunday, July 28. According to local law enforcement, seven Russian citizens were injured. One of them was hospitalized.

"The accident occurred on the evening of July 27 near the Gagra colonnade. A Russian tourist in a car, turning around, did not notice and did not let a tour bus pass, which crashed into the side of the car",

the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia said.

The statement further clarifies that the lives of the victims are not in danger. An investigation is underway to determine the degree of guilt of all participants in the accident.