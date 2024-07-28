One person killed in plane crash in Karachay-Cherkessia

28 Jul. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A light aircraft crash in Karachay-Cherkessia resulted in the death of a person, regional rescuers report. They also note that another person on the plane was injured. He was hospitalized and is currently in a local hospital.

"Information was received that a light aircraft crashed in the Malokarachayevsky District near the settlement of Krasny Kurgan. There were two people on board, one of them died",

the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Specialists are currently working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.