China calls for independent Palestinian statehood

29 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China proposes holding an international conference on a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, China's permanent representative to the UN Fu Cong said.

He noted that Palestinian factions held talks in Beijing earlier and reached a significant step towards realizing the principle of Palestinian rule of Palestine.

The representative stressed that China firmly supports the independent Palestinian statehood, and calls for an international peace conference to work out a timetable and a roadmap for the implementation of the two-State solution.