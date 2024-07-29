One more country sends application to join BRICS

29 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Malaysia has sent an application for BRICS membership to Russia, which is currently holding BRICS presidency, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

"Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the (BRICS) organization to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner," Ibrahim said.

On July 28, Anwar Ibrahim met with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the Malaysian PM, the conversation focused on Malaysia’s application to join BRICS, which, in his words, will have a considerable potential for both sides.

Lavrov promised that as the BRICS president Russia will help Malaysia promote its interest to the partnership with the association.