Russia and Iraq ready to organize Erdogan-Assad meeting

29 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Hurriyet reported.

Moscow, Baghdad and the Türkiye-Syria border are listed as possible venues for the meeting between the two leaders, according to the Turkish newspaper.

Earlier, the Türkiye newspaper reported that intelligence authorities involved in the potential rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus held meetings to prepare for the Erdogan-Assad talks.

The newspaper, citing its sources, said Erdogan and Assad were initially supposed to meet in Baghdad, but Ankara is now considering the option of holding the summit at the Kasab crossing.