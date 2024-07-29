No grounds for deterioration of Georgia-West relations - Kaladze

29 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mayor of Tbilisi and Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze said there were “no grounds” for a deterioration of relations between the West and Georgia.

Commenting on the hearing at the U.S. Senate on relations with Georgia, the ruling party official noted the Georgian government’s “readiness for partnership, friendship and deepening of ties” with the West, as well as a “reboot” of relations.

"I would like to emphasise once again that the Georgian Government is ready for partnership, friendship, deepening of relations. It is ready to reboot existing relations, because if we have achieved any success on the path of European integration, it is the merit of the [ruling] Georgian Dream [party] together with Georgian citizens”, Kaladze said.

He further rejected statements made by Western officials about the Georgian Government no longer taking democratic steps and instead adopting laws that contradicted democratic values by saying that “these are false allegations”.

Kaladze stressed the Government would “not allow anyone to use interests of the country to pursue interests of their countries”.