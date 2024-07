29 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez has started his journey at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris on July 28.

Competing in the 92 kg weight category, Dominguez faced Cuba's Julio Cesar la Cruz in the 1/8 finals. The Azerbaijani athlete emerged victorious, securing his place in the quarterfinals.

The Summer Olympic Games will continue until August 11.