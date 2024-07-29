Ankara and Yerevan to meet on Turkish-Armenian border

29 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian and Turkish special representatives for normalization will have their next meeting on July 30.

The 5th meeting between Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic will take place on the Armenia-Turkiye border.

“On July 30, the fifth meeting of the Special representatives will take place on the Armenia-Türkiye border,” the statement reads.

Turkey and Armenia have had no diplomatic ties for 30 years, their border is closed. The Armenia-Turkey normalization process was officially launched in 2022 in Moscow.