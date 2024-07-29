Netanyahu authorized to make decision on Lebanon

29 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have been authorized to make decision on measures against Lebanon following the strike on the town in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

"The meeting of the war cabinet is over. The cabinet members have authorized the prime minister and defense minister to make a decision on the way and time of a response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the statement reads.

Earlier, Netanyahu called a meeting of the war cabinet to discuss the current escalation of the situation on the border with Lebanon. Prior to that, the PM met with the heads of Israel’s special services and the top brass.