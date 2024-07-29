Forest fires raging in Türkiye's five provinces

29 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since midday on July 28, forest fires have been reported in five provinces of Türkiye: Kahramanmaras, Antalya, Yalova, Izmir, and Gaziantep.

The fires in Izmir, Yalova, and Gaziantep have been brought under control, while firefighting efforts continue in the other regions both from the air and on the ground.

In Kahramanmaras, eight houses have been completely evacuated due to the fires, and in Antalya, 30 houses have been evacuated.

The fire in Yalova, which started in four separate areas, has posed a significant risk to the region. Thanks to intense efforts, the flames, which had spread to within 300 meters of residential and recreational areas, have been brought under control.

In Gaziantep, fires that broke out in two different locations were extinguished by a task force comprising over a thousand personnel.

The fires in Kahramanmaras and Izmir are still being fought using a large array of equipment, including specialized aircraft and helicopters.

High temperatures and strong winds were making matters worse. Antalya registered 42°C, about 5 to 6°C higher than seasonal averages.