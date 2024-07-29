Georgia’s peaches exports hit $154 mln

29 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Exports of Georgian peaches and nectarines amounted to 14,200 tonnes between May and July 25, totaling $16 million, the Georgian Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, the volume of exported tangerines had increased by 13,700 tonnes - a 4% rise compared to the same period of last year, while the income received amounted to $14.8 million.

The body noted the price of peaches had increased, amounting $1.14 per kg.

It also said Georgia had exported 170,000 tonnes of peaches and nectarines in the last 10 years, with the income received from exports reaching $154 million.