Ilham Aliyev congratulates Venezuelan President on his victory in elections

29 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on his victory in the presidential elections. The congratulatory telegram was published on the website of the President.

He expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations and also expressed confidence in the continuation of friendly relations in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Venezuela.

Ilham Aliyev once again congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his re-election and wished him success in the post of head of state for Venezuela's well-being.