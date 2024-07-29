Russia close to pre-pandemic tourist flow to Türkiye

29 Jul. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI), Russia may return to 2019 levels in terms of tourist flow to Türkiye in 2024.

"Türkiye is an obvious leader among foreign destinations. This year, we expect that this country will host almost the same number of our travelers as before the pandemic. It is up to 7 million people",

Vice President of the RUTI Dmitry Gorin said.

It should be noted that Russia is currently the only one main tourist market for Türkiye that has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, in terms of tourist flow to Antalya, the today's gap is 33%.

In the summer, 3 million Russians are expected to go on vacation in Türkiye. Over the year, the number of tourists may amount to 7 million people. Experts note a high demand for tours for the fall, due to favorable hotel offers. The growth in demand compared to last year is two to three times.

In 2024, Türkiye is far ahead of all other foreign destinations available to Russian travelers. This country ranks first in demand among tourists.

"Turkish citizens choose to vacation in other countries because of high inflation, but this does not apply to citizens of other countries. Russia takes first place when it comes to vacations in Türkiye",

Gorin said.