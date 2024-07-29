Hungarian consulate to open in Batumi

29 Jul. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Georgian government, a Hungarian consulate will open in Batumi soon.

Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze signed the decree on opening the consulate on July 24.

The consular district covers five regions of Georgia: Adjara, Guria, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti.

Let us remind you that Georgia and Hungary established diplomatic relations in May 1992. The Hungarian embassy in Tbilisi was opened in 2008. The opening of the Georgian embassy in Budapest took place in 2009.