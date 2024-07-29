Armenian Foreign Minister calls to stop hostility with Azerbaijan

29 Jul. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia must take advantage of the historical moment and stop its hostility with Azerbaijan. This statement was made by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on July 29.

Speaking at a press conference with the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, he also noted that the time had come to prepare the South Caucasus for a better future.

"I think we should use the current historical moment to close the page of hostility and prepare the entire region, which is at an important crossroads, for a better future for economic development and prosperity",

the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

In addition to this, he stressed that it was important to continue delimitation based on this year's borders.