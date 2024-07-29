РУС ENG

Armenian Foreign Minister calls to stop hostility with Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Ministry website

Armenia must take advantage of the historical moment and stop its hostility with Azerbaijan. This statement was made by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on July 29.

Speaking at a press conference with the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, he also noted that the time had come to prepare the South Caucasus for a better future.

"I think we should use the current historical moment to close the page of hostility and prepare the entire region, which is at an important crossroads, for a better future for economic development and prosperity",

the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

In addition to this, he stressed that it was important to continue delimitation based on this year's borders.

© Photo :Armenian Foreign Ministry website
315 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos