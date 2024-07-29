Hidayat Heydarov wins first medal for Azerbaijan at Paris Olympics

29 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of the Azerbaijani judo team, Hidayat Heydarov, won the gold medal of the 2024 Olympic Games, which are being held in Paris.

The 27-year-old athlete, who competes in the 73 kg weight class, defeated his French opponent, Joan-Benjamin Gaba, in the final bout on the tatami and became the Olympic champion.

Thus, Heydarov won not just the first medal of the 2024 Games for Azerbaijan, but the gold medal.

The athlete was congratulated on his achievement by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who called him on the phone and wished him new victories.

It should be noted that Heydarov became the world champion in May. Overall, this year the athlete won all the competitions he participated in: the Grand Slam tournament, the World Championship, and the European Championship. Now the Olympics in Paris have been added to this list. This Olympics has become the first in his sports career.