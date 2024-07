29 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, a Mercedes truck hit a family of three in Yerevan.

The accident occurred near the Harsnaqar restaurant, which is located on Acharyan Street.

As a result of the accident, two people died from their injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were a married couple. Their son was with them, he was injured.

A criminal case has been initiated on this incident. The identities of the deceased and the injured person are being established.