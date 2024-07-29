Türkiye scares off tourists with its prices

29 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourists from all over the world have "fallen out of love" with Türkiye. At the peak of the high season, they are scared away from Turkish beaches and restaurants with unique local cuisine by astronomical prices, which have literally doubled in a year, the UK newspaper Express writes.

"Türkiye is experiencing a massive drop in tourism, leaving some restaurants sitting half empty in peak season as tourists reportedly head to Greece instead",

Express said.

Already in June, prices in restaurants and hotels, compared to the same month of last year, have increased by an average of 91%, topping even the unprecedented inflation of 71.6%, RIA Novosti reports.

The reason is banal and simple. The majority of those who previously preferred to go on vacation in Türkiye are not ready for such prices in the country, while prices in neighboring Greece are much more affordable, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, Kıvanç Meriç noted.