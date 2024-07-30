Ancient man skeleton discovered in Georgia's cave

30 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Archaeologists have unearthed the skeleton of a child who lived nearly 10,000 years ago in Georgia's cave.

A team of archaeologists, led by Professor Ilya Nikoloz Tushabramishvili of the Tbilisi State University, has made a fascinating discovery in the Bondi Cave in Georgia's Sachkhere municipality.

This unique find, reported by Georgian media, offers valuable insights into ancient burial rites and prehistoric human life.

The child’s skeleton was found in a mound lined with stones, a practice characteristic of ancient burial rites.

Preliminary estimates suggest the remains belong to a child under the age of 12. The fossils have been transferred to the local history museum in Chiatura for further study.

In the coming months, scientists will work to decode the DNA from the ancient bones. This genetic analysis will be conducted in international laboratories, with experts from Japan, the U.S. and the UK involved in the research.

Bondi Cave is a site of considerable historical importance. Discovered by Tushabramishvili in 2007, the cave has revealed numerous antiquities, including rock paintings, traces of an ancient earthquake, volcanic ash and the world's oldest thread.