30 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that he doesn’t rule out that talks on his country’s accession to the European Union may kick off this year.

"I don’t rule out that talks will be opened this year," Kobakhidze said.

After Georgia’s parliament passed the foreign agent law in May, which was met negatively by the country’s international partners, the European agenda in that country became vague.