Sulfur dioxide air concentration in Shymkent rises to very dangerous levels

30 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ecologists beat an alarm in Kazakhstan as the sulfur dioxide air concentration increased to very dangerous levels after the fire broke out in the territory of an industrial zone in Shymkent.

On July 27, gaseous technical flake sulphur caught fire at the KMG Supple Company. The locals started complaining of a pungent odor that made them feel unwell after the fire.

The ecology department of the city took air samples at distances of 500, 800, and 1,000 meters from the fire site. The analysis claimed that sulfur dioxide levels are 40 times higher than permissible levels and carbonous oxide is 1.3 times above the standards.