Mukhtar Babayev: hosting COP29 represents great opportunity for Azerbaijan

30 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hosting COP29 represents a great opportunity for Azerbaijan and its citizens, the country's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said.

“COP29 will enable us to show the world the goals we have achieved and our future projects. As a leading country in the region, Azerbaijan will show its leadership in solving climate problems around the world. We visited most countries with our team and saw how great the interest in this process is. We would like our country, as always, to move forward in this matter, setting an example for the whole world,” Babayev said.

On November 11-22, Azerbaijan will host the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).