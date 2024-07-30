Pashinyan meets with Pezeshkian and Ali Khamenei in Tehran

30 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Armenian PM's website

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran on a working visit today to attend the inauguration ceremony, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

The Armenian PM held a meeting with Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Pashinyan also held a meeting with the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bringing peace to the region as well as economic and transport issues that continue to fester.

Pashinyan presented the Armenian cabinet of ministers’ "Crossroads of Peace" project, meant to to unblock transport links.