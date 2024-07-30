When mass introduction of digital ruble possible in Russia?

30 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

If the digital ruble is successfully tested its mass introduction is possible starting July 2025, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

According to her, if everything goes as they plan further on, pilots will be implemented successfully.

"We will be able to shift from tests to massively introducing the digital ruble from July 2025. We target those dates, though it will be a gradual process, a gradual process of using digital rubles," Nabiullina said.

The Bank of Russia has been implementing a pilot project with real digital rubles since August 15, 2023.

At the first stage, active operations are tested, such as opening wallets in digital rubles for banks and clients, transferring digital rubles between clients, and payments at trade and service enterprises.