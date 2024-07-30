Covid-19 back to Russia: morbidity up 14%

30 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Covid-19 morbidity grew 14% in Russia on July 22-28, the coronavirus response headquarters said.

"The Covid-19 incidence rate stood at 4.24 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, up 14.0% from the week before. Morbidity grew in 49 Russian constituent territories, including higher than the national average in 13," the statement reads.

According to the headquarters, 23 patients died from Covid-19 over the week.

Covid-19 morbidity grew 1.2% and 20 patients died on July 15-21.

A total of 891 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on July 22-28, up 13.5% from the week before.

Last week, 7,244 Covid-19 patients recovered, 27.8% more than in the week before.