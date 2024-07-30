Kobakhidze to attend inauguration of Iran's President

30 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will attend the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian, the new Iranian President, held in Tehran today.

According to the Government Administration, Kobakhidze received an official invitation from the Iranian Government to attend the ceremony in the Majles of the country among 70 foreign delegations.

The Georgian PM travelled to Tehran together with Levan Davitashvili, the First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development.

Pezeshkian will succeed Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19 in northwestern Iran, along with seven others.