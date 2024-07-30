Georgia does not consider China alternative to West

30 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called the rapid development of relations between Beijing and Tbilisi a complementary factor. He rejected statements that China was an alternative to the West.

According to the Prime Minister, Georgia iss located between Europe and Asia and connects the East with the West. He noted that Tbilisi was restoring this function, which had been established historically.

Kobakhidze emphasized that this function would not be restored without deepening cooperation in various areas. The Prime Minister added that deepening relations with the West and the East was the content of Georgia's policy.

"Based on this, deepening our relations with China is not a counterweight, but an additional factor in deepening relations with the West",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.