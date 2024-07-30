Türkiye and Armenia reach two agreements during meeting on border

30 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Ankara and Yerevan reached an agreement on two issues during today's talks of special representatives. The meeting took place on the border of Türkiye and Armenia.

The Turkish delegation was headed by Special Representative Serdar Kılıç. The Armenian delegation was headed by Special Representative, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the parties agreed to simplify visa procedures for holders of diplomatic passports. The agreement will be mutually valid.

Another agreement concerns the assessment of the region's technical needs for the opening of the Akhurik/Akyaka border crossing on the railway.

In addition to this, Kılıç and Rubinyan confirmed the parties' commitment to further settlement without preconditions, noting that the ultimate goal is the settlement of Turkish-Armenian relations.

Let us remind you that earlier the Turkish president named the condition without which normalization would be impossible. According to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, this is the conclusion of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku.

What is more, Ankara considers territorial claims, which are included in the Armenian Constitution, unacceptable.