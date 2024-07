30 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The port of Novorossiysk received another batch of chicken eggs from Türkiye on July 28.

The Rosselkhoznadzor inspection did not find any violations, and permission was issued for the import and further sale of the batch. The batch of 875 thousand eggs will be sent to the Moscow region's customer.

Turkish eggs have been exported to the Russian market since the beginning of 2024. During this time, 41.6 million eggs have been delivered.