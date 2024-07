30 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 2024 World Canoe Sprint Championships will be held in Uzbekistan.

Samarkand will host the World Championships. The competitions will be held from August 23 to 25. Athletes from more than 50 countries have applied to participate there.

It should be noted that the venue for the championship was not chosen by chance. Samarkand rowing canal is the only one in the Central Asian region that meets world and Olympic standards. The canal is 2215 m long and 118 m wide. It was opened in 1981.