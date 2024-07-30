Lebanon fires rockets at Israel

30 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the IDF press service, Lebanon fired 10 rockets at Israel, one person was killed.

According to the Israeli army, the air defense system intercepted some of the rockets in the Upper Galilee region. At the same time, the IDF is striking the sites of the attack at Israel.

It is emphasized that one person was killed in the Lebanese rocket attack.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the authority to determine measures against the Hezbollah group.

Let us remind you that a village in the Golan Heights was fired upon from Lebanon several days ago. The victims of this attack were 12 children.