Speaker of Parliament calls on Georgian President to resign

30 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili should resign. This was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic on July 30.

"By applying to the Constitutional Court, it turns out that Salome Zurabishvili recognizes its legitimacy. If she has political integrity, she should resign",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

He recalled that Zurabishvili managed to avoid impeachment thanks to the United National Movement.

"The Constitutional Court has a verdict against her that she violated the Constitution. The only reason why impeachment did not take place is that the UNM saved her",

the Speaker of the Parliament said.

He emphasized that it has now become clear why the National Movement needed Zurabishvili in this position.