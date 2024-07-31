Air China to launch Tbilisi-Ürümqi flights starting this autumn

31 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese state airline Air China is set to enter the Georgian market with plans to commence regular flights three times a week between Tbilisi and Ürümqi starting this autumn, the Georgian Ministry of Economy said.

"We have agreed with Air China leaders to continue raising awareness of Georgia in China to attract more tourists. We hope to increase the number of Chinese cities with direct flights to Georgia, including Beijing and Shanghai”, Georgia's Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

According to her, they will make every effort to develop the current strategic cooperation and trade relations between Georgia and China, which will positively impact the overall economy, as well as the tourism industry and civil aviation.

She noted the “successful conclusion” of negotiations with the company had been accelerated following the implementation of visa-free travel with China.

Kvrivishvili added the signing of an agreement on strategic partnership between the two countries last year had led to “strengthened” trade and economic relations.