Israel urges NATO to expel Turkey

Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz urged NATO to expel Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened that his country might enter Israel.

“In light of Turkish President Erdogan’s threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats… to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance,” the ministry said.

Turkey joined NATO in 1952 and has the alliance’s second-largest army. NATO does not have a specific mechanism to suspend or expel a member, though members may voluntarily withdraw.